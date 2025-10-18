Fire Breaks Out in Garib Rath Express Coach in Punjab, All Passengers Safe 2

A fire broke out in one of the coaches of the Amritsar–Saharsa Garib Rath Express near Sirhind railway station in Punjab’s Fatehgarh Sahib district on Saturday morning, officials said. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

The incident occurred around 7:30 AM when train number 12204 was en route from Amritsar. According to police officials, smoke was seen billowing from an AC coach, prompting immediate evacuation of passengers. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot and successfully brought the blaze under control.

Railway officials confirmed that passengers from the affected coach were quickly shifted to other compartments, ensuring their safety. The train is expected to resume its journey shortly after necessary checks, officials added.