One person died and one other was injured in a Level-2 fire that broke out on Sunday morning in a four-storey building in Mumbai’s Colaba area.

Fire officials rushed to bring the blaze under control. The fire broke out on the third floor of Churchill Chamber building on Merryweather Road near Taj Mahal Hotel in Colaba, according to news agency ANI.

According to reports, 43 people have been killed in over 3,722 incidents of fire in 2018 alone. These numbers are an indication of how the financial capital of the country is turning into the ‘fire capital’.