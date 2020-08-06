Ablaze in the wee hours at a private hospital has left eight COVID-19 patients dead, a fire brigade official said on Thursday. The victims include five men and three women, who were being treated at the ICU ward of the COVID-19 designated Shrey Hospital in Navrangpura area of Ahmedabad, the official said.

The fire broke out around 3.30 am on the fourth floor of the four-story hospital, he said. Around 40 other COVID-19 patients at the facility were rescued and shifted to a civic hospital in the city, he said.

“Eight coronavirus patients admitted in the ICU ward of Shrey Hospital have died due to the fire, which has been doused,” said an official of the Ahmedabad Fire Department. Primary investigations revealed that the fire was caused by an electrical short circuit, police said.

“Forensic experts have arrived at the site for a detailed investigation,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police L B Zala. Shrey Hospital is among the around 60 private hospitals designated as COVID-19 hospitals by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has announced an ex gratia amount of Rs 4 lakhs each to the families of the eight victims who died in the fire at Shrey Hospital in Ahmedabad, said the Chief Minister’s Office.

The CMO added that Rs 50,000 would be given to those injured in the incident. Earlier today, Gujarat Chief Minister ordered a probe in the incident. “CM Vijay Rupani has ordered a probe in the incident of fire at Shrey Hospital in Ahmedabad.

Sangeeta Singh, Additional Chief Secretary (Home Department) will be leading the probe. The CM has ordered a report within 3 days,” said the CMO.

An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) was announced to the kin of those who died in the fire, said the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

In addition, Rs 50,000 each would be given to those injured in the incident.