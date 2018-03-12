First look of Hansal Mehta’s ‘Omerta’ out, features actor Rajkummar Rao

The first poster of one of the most-awaited films of 2018, ‘Omerta’, starring Rajkummar Rao is finally out.

Actor Rajkummar Rao will play the lead role in the movie.

The movie narrates the story of terrorist Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, says film critic Taran Adarsh.

Sharing the first look of the movie, Rao tweeted: “Here’s the official poster of #Omerta. Film releasing on 20th April. Trailer out in two days. @mehtahansal.”

The trailer of the movie will be unveiled on Mar 14.

Rajkummar ruled the box office completely in 2017 with films like ‘Trapped’, ‘Behen Hogi Teri’, ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’, ‘Newton’ and ‘Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana’.

Produced by Swiss Entertainment in association with Karma Media and directed by Hansal Mehta, Omertà starring Rajkummar Rao releases on April 20th, 2018.