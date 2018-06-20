Actor Ayushmann Khurrana shared the first look poster of his upcoming film ‘AndhaDhun’ on his Twitter, and it looks fresh and unusual, to say the least.

While many makers are resorting to quirky posters with significant captions or the main actors’ faces splashed on the posters, makers of ‘AndhaDhun’ chose the unusual way.

The clean poster features a broken pair of goggles as the main object, with other elements like piano, musical notes, cat, revolver, a cup of tea, knife, and suitcase.

While sharing the poster, the ‘Vicky Donor’ actor wrote, “Viacom18 Motion Pictures presents the first look of #AndhaDhun. Produced by @Viacom18Movies & @MatchboxPix. In cinemas on 31st August 2018. #Tabu @radhika_apte #SriramRaghavan @zeemusiccompany @AndhadhunFilm.”

On Tuesday, Khurrana took to Twitter to announce the title of the film. He also revealed the star cast of the film, which includes actresses Tabu and Radhika Apte.

Prior to that, the star had teased the audience with a pair of emojis in a quest to guess the title of his next.

The ‘Bareily ki Barfi’ star will essay the role of a blind pianist in the flick.

The film will be helmed by Sriram Raghavan, who has delivered flicks like ‘Badlapur’, ‘Johnny Gaddaar’, and ‘Agent Vinod’.

Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Matchbox Pictures will produce the flick, which is slated to hit the theaters on August 31.