Five persons have been arrested in connection with the June 24 killing of a coaching class director in Latur police said.

As per preliminary investigation, professional rivalry was the motive behind the crime, a senior police official said.

The deceased, Avinash Chavan (35), was the director of ‘Step by Step’ class in the Marathwada city.

One of the five accused is an owner of a private tuition class who was apparently jealous with Chavan for his professional success, the official said.

Another official said Chavan ran five coaching class centres in Latur city and was planning to launch another one in Nanded district.

He said the main accused hired shooters to kill Chavan and paid them Rs 8.5 lakh.

The incident occurred near Shivaji School in Latur on the midnight of June 24 when assailants opened fire on Chavan when he was returning to his home in his car.

Chavan, who was alone in his vehicle, sustained bullet injuries in his chest and died on the spot, police said