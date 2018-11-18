Novak Djokovic produced a masterclass on Saturday to crush Kevin Anderson and set up a title decider at the ATP Finals against Alexander Zverev, who ousted Roger Federer after a bizarre incident involving a ball boy.

World number one Djokovic comfortably saw off the fourth seed 6-2, 6-2, never looking remotely troubled as he targets a record-equalling sixth end-of-season title at London’s O2 Arena.

Earlier, 21-year-old Zverev beat Federer 7-5, 7-6 (7/5), denying the Swiss veteran a tilt at a 100th title and earning a chance to avenge his round-robin defeat at the hands of the Serb earlier in the tournament.

“I’m very pleased I’m able to play at a high level consistently week after week for the last six months,” said Djokovic.