Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad’s provisional bail has been extended till July 3, in connection with multiple fodder scamcases.

In addition, the Ranchi High Court will hear the plea on the extension of the bail period on June 29.

Earlier in the month, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Chief returned to Patna from Mumbai, where was undergoing treatment for his heart-related problem.

However, he was brought to Asian Heart Institute in Mumbai on Tuesday, after he complained of chest pain and low hemoglobin count.

On a related note, a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Ranchi sentenced 37 accused to jail terms between three to 14 years in April, in connection with the aforementioned case.

Among the 37 people, public servant O. P. Diwakar was awarded imprisonment of 14 years and a fine of Rs 2 crore; while 15 other public servants were given seven years imprisonment and a fine of Rs1 crore each.

The case was registered by the CBI on April 15, 1996, in compliance with the orders of the Patna High Court.

It involves fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 34.91 crore from the treasury of Dumka district in undivided Bihar between 1991 and 1996.