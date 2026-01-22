Former BMC Chief Iqbal Singh Chahal Appointed Head of Mumbai Police Housing Project with MoS Rank 2

Senior IAS officer and former Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal has been appointed chairman of the Maharashtra government’s Mumbai Police Housing Township Project, a position that carries the rank and status of a Minister of State, according to a government resolution issued on Wednesday.

Chahal, who is currently serving as Additional Chief Secretary (Home), will assume the new role after his superannuation at the end of this month. The appointment will take effect from February 1, 2026, the resolution said.

The Mumbai Police Housing Township Project is a flagship initiative aimed at providing quality residential accommodation to police personnel and their families, with a focus on improving living conditions and overall welfare of the force. The project involves extensive planning, land acquisition, infrastructure development, coordination with multiple government agencies, financial management and time-bound execution.

Explaining the decision, the government said it was “expedient and necessary” to appoint a senior retired officer with proven administrative competence to provide strategic leadership and oversight for the successful implementation of the project. The resolution highlighted Chahal’s more than 36 years of experience in administration, project management and inter-governmental coordination, describing his service record as impeccable.

Chahal, who retires from service on January 31, had earlier missed out on the post of chief secretary, which went to his batchmate Rajesh Aggarwal. Apart from serving as BMC commissioner during the COVID-19 pandemic, he has also held key responsibilities in the Chief Minister’s Office.

The government resolution clarified that Chahal’s appointment as chairman of the Mumbai Police Housing Township Project will be in a rank and status equivalent to that of a Minister of State in the Government of Maharashtra.