A -22-year-old man was allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted by four people including a minor in Ghatkopar on December 8. As per the police report, the four men stalked the victim on Instagram to trace his location.

Police said that the man was raped in a moving car for three hours and later dumped on the road. The Vinoba Bhave Nagar Police Station in Kurla West registered an FIR against the accused.

According to the police, the accused were complete strangers for the victim. In his complaint, the victim said that the accused befriended him and started praising his picture. After that, the four asked the victim to accompany them for a bike ride which the victim agreed. Twenty minutes later, all of them reached near the Mumbai airport where the four accused forced the man into a car. They drove off and sodomised him over the next three hours.

The accused who have been identified as Asif Ali Ansari (23), Piyush Chauhan (22) and Mehul Parmar (21) are all residents of the Ghatkopar area. Police have booked the three accused under Section 377 (unnatural sex), 392 (robbery) and 34 (criminal act by several people in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code Act (IPC). All the suspects were arrested the day after while the minor was sent to a remand home.