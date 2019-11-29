At least four people killed and two other injured after a car rammed into a tanker early on Friday at Mumbai-Pune Expressway. According to the official the incident took place between 4:30 am to 5:00 am near Rasayani, on the outskirts of Mumbai.

As per police official five people travelling in the car and were returning to Mumbai after attending a wedding ceremony. At that time their vehicle crashed into the tanker.

As per report, three of the deceased are said to be women while the other was an adult male who was driving the car. The injured people were rushed to Mahatma Gandhi Mission Hospital in Navi Mumbai The officer said, the condition of injured person are believed to be critical.