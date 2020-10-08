Thursday, October 8, 2020
Support Parallel Media
Home Nation Freedom of speech is most abused freedom in recent times, observes SC...
Nation

Freedom of speech is most abused freedom in recent times, observes SC while hearing Tablighi Jamaat case

The bench also slammed the Centre for having a junior officer file an "evasive" affidavit full of "unnecessary and nonsensical" averments on pleas alleging vilification of Muslims

Afternoon Voice
Afternoon Voice

supreme court, freedom of speech, tablighi jamaat, sc, media

The Supreme Court on Thursday, while hearing pleas alleging discriminatory coverage by a section of the media and spreading communal hatred over the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi, said that freedom of speech is one of the most abused freedom in recent times. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde said everyone is entitled to say what they feel and believe.

Senior advocate Dushyant Dave, appearing for petitioners, including Jamiat Ulema I Hind and Peace Party, submitted that the Central government’s affidavit accused them of trying to muzzle the freedom of speech by targeting the media. To this, the Chief Justice observed, “We must also tell you that freedom of speech is the most abused freedom in recent times.”

The bench also slammed the Centre for having a junior officer file an “evasive” affidavit full of “unnecessary and nonsensical” averments on pleas alleging vilification of Muslims by a section of media through their coverage on the Tablighi Jamaat issue. Chief Justice took strong objection to the “evasive” response to Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind and Peace Party complaining against the Centre for not taking any steps to stop “motivated TV broadcasts” targeting the Muslim community over the congregation.

CJI Bobde said the department’s secretary must file an affidavit on record and he must point out what he says regarding these incidents. The court was hearing pleas filed by Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind and Peace Party seeking action against media reports indulging in communal branding of the COVID-19 pandemic in the light of Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area.

The top court asked the Centre to file a fresh affidavit through the Secretary-level officer of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting detailing steps it had taken to stop broadcasts in TV channels, which are targeting the Muslim community after the Tablighi Jamaat incident. The bench told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, “We must tell you Mr Mehta, you cannot treat the court the way you are treating it in this case. You have filed an affidavit by a junior officer. We find it extremely evasive and it mentions nothing about bad reporting. How can you say there’s no incident?”

“You have the Secretary of this Department to file an affidavit without making such nonsensical averments like the petitioners haven’t shown any instance of mad media reporting,” the CJI said. Mehta then said that the government will file a fresh affidavit through its Secretary. During the hearing, the bench also said, “We want to know, does the government have any powers to ban or question the TV broadcast signals?”

Afternoon Voice
Afternoon Voice

Related Articles

Nation

BJP’s Nadda hits out at WB CM, says ‘No democracy left in Bengal, Banerjee losing people’s confidence’

Afternoon Voice - 0
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has lost people's confidence and there is no democracy left in West Bengal, the BJP said on Thursday as it...
Read more
Nation

After Hathras, another gangrape victim dies in UP’s Balrampur; 2 held

Afternoon Voice - 0
A 22-year-old Dalit woman died after allegedly being raped by two men in Balrampur district of Uttar Pradesh, a shocking incident that comes amid...
Read more
Nation

Owaisi outrages over court ruling in Babri mosque demolition case

Afternoon Voice - 0
Expressing outrage over the verdict of a special CBI court that acquitted all 32 accused, including BJP veteran L K Advani, in the Babri...
Read more

Most Popular

MMRDA had widened the scope of tender to suit the Central government’s ‘Atmanirbhar Abhiyan’

Top News Afternoon Voice - 0
According to a senior official, national companies like Bharat Earth Movers Ltd (BEML), Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Titagarh Wagons, Medha and ABB Group,...
Read more

All about celebrity Baby bumps

Editorial Dr. Vaidehi Taman - 0
Gone are the days when pregnant women felt the need to cover up their burgeoning bellies. These days, it's all about flaunting that tummy....
Read more

Mumbai Police bust TRP racket; Republic TV among 2 other regional channels to be probed

Mumbai Afternoon Voice - 0
Mumbai police in a sensational revelation said to have busted a Television Rating Points (TRP) manipulation racket, adding two persons have been arrested in...
Read more

BJP’s Nadda hits out at WB CM, says ‘No democracy left in Bengal, Banerjee losing people’s confidence’

Nation Afternoon Voice - 0
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has lost people's confidence and there is no democracy left in West Bengal, the BJP said on Thursday as it...
Read more
Load more
- Advertisment -

EDITORIAL

All about celebrity Baby bumps

Editorial Dr. Vaidehi Taman - 0
Gone are the days when pregnant women felt the need to cover up their burgeoning bellies. These days, it's all about flaunting that tummy....
Read more

Water is an issue that cuts across all aspects of social and economic life in India

Editorial Dr. Vaidehi Taman - 0
Compartmentalized responses are unlikely to be adequate to address the current crises. There is a need for an integrated approach, which addresses source sustainability,...
Read more

We love our Mumbai police

Editorial Dr. Vaidehi Taman - 0
These days Mumbai police had to face a lot of criticism due to political vendettas and election agendas, Sushant Singh Rajput’s death became one...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Freedom of speech is most abused freedom in recent times, observes SC while hearing Tablighi Jamaat case

Nation Afternoon Voice - 0
The Supreme Court on Thursday, while hearing pleas alleging discriminatory coverage by a section of the media and spreading communal hatred over the Tablighi...
Read more

Mumbai India’s costliest real estate – India’s real estate capital, rose by 112 per cent in September

Top News Afternoon Voice - 0
This September, statistics show that the state netted total revenue of Rs 181 crore through stamp and registration levies from sale transactions. Last September,...
Read more

Mumbai Police bust TRP racket; Republic TV among 2 other regional channels to be probed

Mumbai Afternoon Voice - 0
Mumbai police in a sensational revelation said to have busted a Television Rating Points (TRP) manipulation racket, adding two persons have been arrested in...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Mumbai's English tabloid with Millions of readership in Print & Digital. The only parallel media house of India.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newsmakers Publications Pvt. Ltd.