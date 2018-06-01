Former world number one and Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic will meet his toughest opponent in the ongoing French Open so far when he takes on 13th seed Roberto Bautista Agut in the last-32 clash of the men’s singles event in Paris on Friday.

Djokovis is coming off a convincing 7-6 (7-1), 6-4, 6-4 win over Spanish tennis star Jaume Munar in the opening match of the Roland Garros.

He will now face Roberto Bautista Agut for the eighth time for a place in the pre-quarterfinals of the tournament.

Djokovic currently leads the Head-to-Head series against Bautista Agut 6-1, with the Spaniard last winning their semi-final clash at the Shanghai Masters in 2016.

The 2016 French Open winner is bidding to reach the round-of-16 in Paris for the 12th time.

In another men’s singles clash, 19th seed Kei Nishikori of Japan will lock horns with France’s Gilles Simon for a place in the pre-quarterfinals.

Nishikori had earlier fought hard against his French opponent Benoit Paire in a five-set thriller before eventually clinching a 6-3, 2-6, 4-6, , 6-2, 6-3 win in a thrilling second round.

Meanwhile, American sisters Serena and Venus Williams will also play their last-32 clash of the women’s doubles event, where they face Belgium’s Kirsten Flipkens and Sara Errani of Italy later today.