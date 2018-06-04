The American tennis stars, Serena Williams and Venus Williams were dumped out from the women’s doubles event after they lost the deciding set to Slovenia’s Andreja Klepac and Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez of Italy in the French Open on Sunday.

The Williams sisters lost 6-4, 6-7(4), 6-0 to Klepac and Martinez respectively.

The duo were bagelled 6-0 in the third and deciding set after they came back strongly in the second set.

Both Serena and Venus, who have won 14 Grand Slam doubles’ titles, last won the French Open together way back in 1999.

On Monday, in a star-studded clash, Serena will lock horns with Russia’s Maria Sharapova in the fourth round of the women’s single event.

Serena enjoys an upper hand in the last 18 meetings so far, winning 16 matches while Sharapova has only two wins to her name, the last of her win which came in the finals of Wimbledon way back in 2004.

In their last encounter, Serena defeated Sharapova 6-4, 6-1 in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open in 2016.

Meanwhile, Serbian tennis ace Novak Djokovic got the better off Spain’s Fernando Verdasco with a comfortable 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 win and stormed into a record 12th Roland Garros quarterfinal.

It was also Djokovic’s 200th win on clay courts. He will now face Italy’s Marco Cecchinatio for a semi-final spot.