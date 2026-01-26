From Operation Sindoor to Indigenous Missiles, India Showcases Military Power at 77th Republic Day 2

India marked its 77th Republic Day on Monday with a grand parade that showcased the country’s cultural diversity, economic progress and growing military strength, including indigenous missiles, frontline weapon systems and platforms deployed during Operation Sindoor.

President Droupadi Murmu took the salute at Kartavya Path, accompanied by chief guests António Costa and Ursula von der Leyen, marking a significant diplomatic moment alongside the military display. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, senior ministers, top military leadership and foreign diplomats were among those present.

While the overarching theme celebrated 150 years of Vande Mataram, Operation Sindoor featured prominently, reflecting India’s recent operational preparedness. The parade highlighted the country’s strategic autonomy, with Russian-origin platforms displayed alongside US-manufactured systems.

Among the major weapon systems on display were BrahMos supersonic missiles, Akash air defence systems, the Suryastra universal rocket launcher, Main Battle Tank Arjun, Dhanush artillery guns and the Divyastra battery. A tri-services tableau recreated key elements of Operation Sindoor, including a glass-cased integrated operational centre depicting the use of BrahMos and S-400 systems during the May 7–10 conflict with Pakistan.

Before the parade began, President Murmu conferred the Ashoka Chakra, India’s highest peacetime gallantry award, on Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who created history by becoming the first Indian to visit the International Space Station last year.

For the first time, the Army showcased a phased ‘Battle Array Format’, including aerial components, mechanised columns and Special Forces units, along with robotic dogs and unmanned ground vehicles. Newly raised Bhairav battalion, a specialised assault infantry unit, also made its debut.

The Indian Navy and Air Force contingents added to the spectacle, with naval and aviation tableaux underscoring the theme of a strong military for a strong nation. A fly-past by Rafale, Su-30 MKI, MiG-29 and Jaguar aircraft in the ‘Sindoor Formation’ drew loud applause.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation unveiled its hypersonic glide missile LR-AShM, capable of engaging both static and moving targets. In all, 30 tableaux representing states, Union Territories and central ministries rolled down Kartavya Path, blending patriotism with India’s rapid progress.

Nearly 10,000 special guests from diverse backgrounds witnessed the celebrations, as India reaffirmed its unity, resilience and rising military prowess on its 77th Republic Day.