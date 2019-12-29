When it comes to closing the year one thing that comes in everyone’s mind is Bollywood movies that made the headlines for controversy, success or got flop after being the most anticipated film of the year and many more. The year was full of debate when it comes to movies such as Kabir Singh, the film grabbed eyeballs for being misogynistic as per the audience.. So as it’s the last month of the year Catch News brings for you the five biggest controversial films of the year.

1. PM Narendra Modi

The movie that was very much hyped by portraying Modi as demi god. Vivek Oberoi starrer was the most contentious film of the year based on the current Prime Minister. The film narrates the story of his life from the struggle days to being India’s PM, however, the film was majorly accused of being publicity and marketing film to win the 2019 General Elections. The film was supposed to be released in April during the elections but due to multiple reasons, they released the film in May. In spite of over hype and promotions, this movie flopped at box office.

2. Kabir Singh

Many accused the film as male chauvinist and very humiliating for female of today’s era. Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer hit the headlines in June this year. The film which is the remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy did not seem to have a smooth ride. Though the film became the Shahid’s highest-earning so far still some were there who claimed the film misogynistic. Both the characters Kabir (Shahid) and Preeti (Kiara) was criticized as for Kabir they called a violent, angry and dominant lover whereas Preeti was a silent girlfriend. As soon as the film was released audience started debating on whether the film is morally correct or not and till date the debate is on.

3. Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi

Kangana Ranaut, Ankita Lokhande, Nihar Pandya starrer hit the headlines for many reasons. The first reason was when Kangana decided to helm a film and took the cp-director credit of the film. This didn’t go down well with the director Raja Krishna Jagarlamudi popularly known as Krish and soon disowned the film and even accused the actor of cheating him since he had shot 70 per cent of the film according to him. This debate was not yet over when actress Mishti Chakraborty accused Kangana of chopping off her parts from the film. The last but not the least was when Karni Sena demanded the film to be shown to them before the release. However, she didn’t pay heed to any such warning and went on to release the film in January.

4. Judgemental Hai Kya

Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao starrer hit the controversy as soon as the title was announced by the makers. The previous title Mental Hai Kya didn’t go down well with many organisations associated with specially-abled people. In fact, Deepika Padukone’s NGO Live Love Laugh too raised their voice and pressurised the makers to change the name. Another reason was when Wakhra Swag was launched at its launch event Kangana got into a verbal spat with a journalist for running a smear campaign against her and soon the video of the incident went viral.

5. Panipat

Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer grabbed negative attention from the religious group. The film which is based on Sadashiv Rao Bhau who led the Maratha army against the invading forces of Ahmad Shah Abdali, the King of Afghanistan. The film’s dialogues didn’t go down well with the religious groups and soon as the film was released they started demanding to ban the film in Jaipur, Bikaner, Bharatpur and Rajput dominant states. Also, people from Rajasthan called Ashutosh Gowarikar for showing Maharaja Surjmal in a bad light.