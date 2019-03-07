The Cabinet on Thursday approved Rs 1,000 crore for continuance of Atal Innovation Mission till 2019-20 and expanding Atal Tinkering Labs — that encourages innovative thinking among young students, to 10,000 schools.

Each Atal Tinkering Lab (ATL) receives a grant in aid of Rs 12 lakh in the first year and up to 2 lakh per year for subsequent four years for maintenance of the ATL equipment and operational expenses.

“#Cabinet approves Continuation of Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), and for incurring expenditure up to Rs 1,000 crore till 2019-20 by #AIM for expanding Atal Tinkering Labs to 10,000 schools,” Press Information Bureau Director General Sitanshu Kar said in a tweet.

The AIM of the government’s flagship initiative is to promote a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship in the country.

ATLs are play-workspaces fitted with state-of-the-art technologies like 3D printers, robotics, sensor technology kits, Internet of things (IoT), miniaturised electronics to stimulate innovation among students of class 6-12th.

The lab helps students find solutions by exploring and experiencing design thinking and innovation, a do-it-yourself approach etc.