Even though the RTI act is a useful tool beneficial to common man, attempts are being made by the government to dilute its provision, former Central Information Commissioner Shailesh Gandhi accused. Gandhi further stated that in a real democracy, the real King and Queen are the common man and woman. A resolution to Congratulate Tukaram Munde and recently retired CIC Sridhar Acharyalu was put forth by RTI Activist Anil Galgali at the recently concluded conference.

The second annual conference of the RTI activist forum was inaugurated by Shailesh Gandhi at Bhupesh Gupta Bhavan, Prabhadevi. Present on the Occasion were Senior Social Activist Shivaji Raut, Social activist Anjali Damania, Suleman Buimani, Sudhir Paranjape, and Kamlakar Shenoy.

Presiding over the function, Shivaji Raut stated that detailed deliberations on various aspects have taken place now is the need to create Nationwide awareness in general public with an insistence on the implementation of the provisions of the RTI Act. Shailesh Gandhi also raised the question about the sincerity of the government. Anjali Damania stressed upon the need to follow up upon the information obtained under RTI and also give information on how to obtain land records and various websites where such information is made available. Galgali provided information with regards to the provision under Delay in Service Act 2005. He also emphasised the need to make written complaints so that authorities can get used to providing a timely response. In case of delays, he urged the applicants to invoke provisions under delaying the information.

Banking expert Vishwas Utgi highlighted the looting of banks and double standards of the government in this regard he also stressed to create awareness at district level amongst the civil society. Former Assistant Police Commissioner Vilas Tupe recounted the various anti-corruption cases that he dealt with and informed the participants about the process to get help with corruption-related matters. Suleman Bhimani spoke on the Slum Rehabilitation Scheme related grievances and their resolution process. Kamlakar Shenoy provided information as to how a formal police complaint can be registered. Sudhir Paranjape spoke on the Right to Education and provisions for the economically weaker sections and means to obtain benefits thereunder.