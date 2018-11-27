Before 2014, BJP in the Opposition and the other social workers, yoga guru, and some spiritual leaders gagged up against Congress accusing them of corruption. The anger was created against them so that BJP can come to power. Anyhow, with loads of chest-beating against Gandhi family, Narendra Modi succeeded in getting a majority — this time the votes were not given on the merits of BJP but the anger against Congress. It’s been almost five years of BJP ruling; it is the same election speech by Modi and the similar attack on Congress but we all need to see the carpet beneath the BJP is exactly similar as Congress. We should never think that BJP is not corrupt. Take the example of Gali Janardhana Reddy who was able to perform Rs 500 crore wedding of his daughter just a few days after demonetisation and all the money was paid in cash (new currency). During those days, common men struggled to withdraw a single hundred rupee from the banks.

There was massive corruption in the flagship project of Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s government golden quadrilateral in which the whistleblower Satyendra Dubey was shot dead in Gaya. Another example is Gujarat fisheries scam of Rs 400 cr, in which two BJP state ministers were caught and there was another controversy that Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje had helped Lalit Modi escape from India. You will find many more similar cases; for example, Operation West End (Defense Ministry NDA 2001). The fact that people chose BJP thinking of Modi as a potential candidate who assumed to have developed Gujarat. But Gujarat development claims got exposed time and again. BJP supports industrialists by all means and those industrialists became funders to Modi and BJP. Crores of funds were spent on making Modi a brand; randomly some authors were paid to write books on him. He was projected larger than life, and soon his lies got exposed and he became famous as “Feku” (serial liar). BJP and the Modi government have spent a whopping Rs 3,755 cr in advertising the achievements. Be it Congress, BJP, AAP, RJD, SP, BSP, YDP, AIADMK, TDP, or Parties like Trinamool Congress, you will find skeletons of corruption in their backyard. Perhaps, BJP is successful in suppressing the issues related to scams of their era. BJP has always claimed that it is not corrupt, that it was a party with a difference. In the campaign of 2014 elections, Narendra Modi campaigned vociferously against the Congress for its multiple scams. Many people believed him when he said, Na Khaunga Na Khane Doonga (I will neither make money nor let others do so). Three and half years down the line, the Modi government has betrayed all the trust. At the central government level and the state level where the BJP is in power, charges of corruption have been flying thick and fast. The Modi government has not yet appointed a Lokpal, the overarching ombudsman who would look at allegations of corruption against public servants at the national level. This is bizarre considering Modi and BJP vocally supported the anti-corruption movement of Anna Hazare back then. The closeness of Adani Group to the higher echelons of BJP has resulted in largesse being bestowed on his enterprises at a huge cost to the taxpayers. Talking about MP or Rajasthan, corruption is all time high there. The Vyapam scam that deserves special mention was an admission and recruitment scam involving high profile politicians, senior officials, and businessmen in the Indian state Madhya Pradesh. The scam involved a collusion of undeserving candidates, who bribed politicians and officials through middlemen, to get high ranks in these entrance tests. Mysterious deaths of around 40 people took place due to this scam.

Apart from that, the seats were sold, corrupt leaders of other party are given a berth in BJP, the party has got aligned with corrupts to stay in power. The saga is never ending, but this time again they are making use of Hindu sentiments by revoking Lord Rama to their advantage. Let’s see what happens in the future!

