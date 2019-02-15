The Maharashtra government on Friday paid tributes here to the 40 CRPF jawans martryed in Thursday’s terror attack in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Maharashtra Minister of State for Revenue Sanjay Rathod, state Chief Secretary D K Jain and Principal Secretary in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) Bhushan Gagarani paid tributes to the CRPF personnel at a brief ceremony held at the Mantralaya, the state secretariat.

A two-minute silence was observed as a mark respect to the departed souls.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis condemned the “cowardly” terror attack.

“Deeply pained. Entire Nation stands with the #CRPF family. We salute the supreme sacrifice for the Nation and pray for speedy recovery of the injured ones!” he tweeted.

On Thursday, an explosives laden truck rammed into a CRPF convoy in Pulwama outside Srinagar, killing at least 40 soldiers in one of the biggest terror attacks in recent years. Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) has claimed the responsibility for the terror attack.