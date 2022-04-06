Nandkishore Baluram Sharma (age 42) was arrested on 04 April 2022 as part of a crackdown on bogus bills by the Goods and Services Tax Department of the Government of Maharashtra. The Goods and Services Tax Department had launched an investigation into Sai Guru Enterprise and eight other companies.

An investigation in this regard revealed that all these bogus companies were run by a person named Nandkishore Baluram Sharma. Nandkishore Sharma runs 26 such bogus companies, which have so far generated bogus bills worth Rs 2,215 crore. Investigations revealed that the bogus bills included bills for diamonds, clothes, steel, etc. In this case, the goods and services tax department has succeeded in exposing tax evasion of Rs 126 crore.

In this case, Assistant Commissioner of State Taxes Ganesh Raskar has arrested the accused Nandkishore Sharma under the Maharashtra Goods and Services Tax Act. The metropolitan magistrate has remanded Sharma in judicial custody for 14 days.

Assistant State Tax Commissioner Ganesh Raskar, Avinash b. Chavan, Sanjay Mo. Shete and other Assistant State Tax Commissioners took this action. All the state tax inspectors made important contributions in this process. This whole action Sanjay v. Sawant, Deputy Commissioner of State Taxes and Rahul Vdivedi (IAS), Assistant Commissioner of State Taxes, Investigation a. It was implemented under the guidance of Mumbai.

Vdivedi has recently taken over as the Joint Commissioner of State Taxes, Investigation A, Mumbai, and in just two weeks, has uncovered a huge racket regarding bogus bills. The Maharashtra Goods and Services Tax Department has issued a stern warning to tax evaders through this campaign.