Gulshan Kumar murder case: HC upholds conviction of Rauf Merchant

The Bombay High Court on Thursday upheld the conviction of Rauf Merchant in the Gulshan Kumar murder case.

A bench of Justices Sadhana Jadhav and NR Borkar set aside the lower court order acquitting his brother Abdul Rashid Merchant, and sentenced him to life imprisonment as well.

The appellant however was acquitted of charges under section 392. The court also dismissed an appeal by the Maharashtra government against the acquittal of the accused Ramesh Taurani.

Another appeal of state government was allowed against Abdul Rashid who was acquitted earlier by the session court. Abdul Rashid Dawood Merchant convicted for murder, criminal conspiracy, Arms Act in the Gulshan Kumar murder case was given life imprisonment.

The High Court directed him to surrender forthwith before the Sessions Court or DN Nagar police station and to deposit his passport.

Gulshan Kumar, also known as the “Cassette king”, was shot dead while coming out of a temple in Mumbai on August 12, 1997. Three assailants rained in 16 bullets while he was coming out of a temple at Jeet Nagar in Juhu. Gulshan Kumar died on the spot.

The Mumbai police had named 26 people, including Music composer Nadeem Akhtar Saifee, in its 400-page charge sheet. Both Saifee and Ramesh Taurani, owner of Tips cassettes, were named as co-conspirators.

While Taurani was arrested for abetting his murder, Nadeem Akhtar Saifee managed to evade arrest and fled to the United Kingdom.