Guv Koshyari launched ‘The Democracy’ news portal by Dr Vaidehi Taman

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari launched the logo and website of ‘The Democracy’ news and video portal at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai on Friday (3 Dec). Editor of the Afternoon Voice and The Democracy Dr Vaidehi Taman hosted the event.

While speaking at the event Dr Vaidehi said, “This initiative is to bring journalism back where it belongs, the entire news portal is about citizen journalism. It is a platform for the people to raise their voices.”

Few personalities who worked voluntarily to increase the value and strengthen democracy were honoured by the Honourable Governor of Maharashtra at Raj Bhavan.

The Governor presented the Pillars of Democracy Awards to former MP and Former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Mumbai Dr Bhalchandra Mungekar, former Minister Dr Deepak Sawant, theatre personality Bharat Dabholkar and Makarand Deshpande, Transgender activist Laxmi Narayan Tripathi, RTI activist Vivek Velankar, retired bureaucrat Mahesh Zagade, Social Worker Chitra Wagh, Animal Rights activist Sunish Kunju, and others.