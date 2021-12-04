Saturday, December 4, 2021
Support Parallel Media
HomeTop NewsGuv Koshyari launched 'The Democracy' news portal by Dr Vaidehi Taman
Top News

Guv Koshyari launched ‘The Democracy’ news portal by Dr Vaidehi Taman

Dr Vaidehi Taman

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari launched the logo and website of ‘The Democracy’ news and video portal at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai on Friday (3 Dec). Editor of the Afternoon Voice and The Democracy Dr Vaidehi Taman hosted the event.

While speaking at the event Dr Vaidehi said, “This initiative is to bring journalism back where it belongs, the entire news portal is about citizen journalism. It is a platform for the people to raise their voices.”

Few personalities who worked voluntarily to increase the value and strengthen democracy were honoured by the Honourable Governor of Maharashtra at Raj Bhavan.

The Governor presented the Pillars of Democracy Awards to former MP and Former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Mumbai Dr Bhalchandra Mungekar, former Minister Dr Deepak Sawant, theatre personality Bharat Dabholkar and Makarand Deshpande, Transgender activist Laxmi Narayan Tripathi, RTI activist Vivek Velankar, retired bureaucrat Mahesh Zagade, Social Worker Chitra Wagh, Animal Rights activist Sunish Kunju, and others.

 

Dr Vaidehi Tamanhttps://vaidehitaman.com
Dr Vaidehi an Accredited Journalist from Maharashtra is bestowed with Honourary Doctorate in Journalism, Investigative Journalist, Editor, Ethical Hacker, Philanthropist, and Author. She is Editor-in-Chief of Newsmakers Broadcasting and Communications Pvt. Ltd. for 14 years, which features an English daily tabloid – Afternoon Voice, a Marathi web portal – Mumbai Manoos, monthly magazine Beyond The News (international). She is also an EC Council Certified Ethical Hacker, Certified Security Analyst and is also a Licensed Penetration Tester which caters to her freelance jobs.

Related Articles

Most Popular

- Advertisment -[the_ad id="220709"]

EDITORIAL

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Mumbai's English tabloid with Millions of readership in Print & Digital. The only parallel media house of India.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newsmakers Publications Pvt. Ltd.