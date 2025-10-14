The move comes as political pressure mounts and the late officer’s family demands action against top IPS officials accused of caste-based harassment.

Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur Sent on Leave Amid IPS Officer's Suicide Row Ahead of Rahul Gandhi's Visit 2

The Haryana government has sent Director General of Police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapur on leave amid mounting political pressure and public outrage over the alleged suicide of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar. The move comes as the opposition intensifies its attack on the BJP-led government, and the deceased officer’s family demands action against senior officials accused of harassment.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to meet Kumar’s family later today.

The decision was confirmed late on Sunday night, just days after the government transferred Narendra Bijarniya, the then Superintendent of Police of Rohtak. “Yes, the DGP has been sent on leave by the government,” said Rajiv Jaitly, media adviser to the Haryana Chief Minister.

In an eight-page note believed to have been left by Kumar, he accused eight senior IPS officers, including Kapur and Bijarniya, of “blatant caste-based discrimination, targeted mental harassment, public humiliation, and atrocities.”

Kumar’s wife, senior IAS officer Amneet P Kumar, has demanded that both Kapur and Bijarniya be named in the FIR for abetting her husband’s suicide. The family has refused to allow the post-mortem and cremation until their demands for arrests are met.

The 52-year-old officer, a 2001-batch IPS officer, allegedly shot himself dead on October 7. Following the registration of an FIR, Chandigarh Police formed a six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to ensure a “prompt, impartial, and thorough investigation.”

The police have maintained that all aspects of the case are being examined transparently and that no angle will be left unexplored in the probe.