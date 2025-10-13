Heavy Vehicles Banned on Ghodbunder Road Till Oct 14 Amid Repair Work, Traffic Diversions Announced 2

The Mira-Bhayandar Vasai Virar Police has announced a temporary ban on heavy and oversized vehicles on the Ghodbunder Road’s Gaymukh Ghat section till October 14 due to ongoing repair work. The restriction will remain in force until 12 am on October 14, officials said.

According to the official notification, the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation is carrying out geometric improvement and asphalting work on the Thane-Ghodbunder State Highway (No. 42) at the Gaymukh Ghat stretch. The section, which has long suffered from deep potholes and severe congestion, has been a major cause of inconvenience for daily commuters between Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai, Virar, and Thane.

ठाणे–घोडबंदर राज्यमार्ग (क्र. ४२) येथील गायमुख घाटभागामध्ये भौमितीक सुधारणा व डांबरीकरणाचे काम मिरा-भाईंदर महानगरपालिका मार्फत *दि. ११/१०/२०२५ रात्री २२:०० वाजेपासून ते दि. १४/१०/२०२५ रात्री २४:००* वाजेपर्यंत करण्यात येणार आहे.



— MIRA BHAYANDAR VASAI VIRAR POLICE (@MBVVPOLICE) October 12, 2025

The police have issued diversion routes to ensure smoother traffic flow during the maintenance period. Light vehicles and those providing essential services, however, are permitted to use the route as usual.

Alternative Routes for Commuters:

From Palghar–Virar: Shirsat Phata → Parol → Akololi (Ganeshpuri) → via Ambadi.

Shirsat Phata → Parol → Akololi (Ganeshpuri) → via Ambadi. From Palghar–Vasai: Chinchoti → Kaman → Kharbav → Anjur Phata → via Bhiwandi.

Chinchoti → Kaman → Kharbav → Anjur Phata → via Bhiwandi. From Mumbai / Kashimira: Versova Bridge → Gujarat Highway → via Shirsat Phata or Chinchoti.

Versova Bridge → Gujarat Highway → via Shirsat Phata or Chinchoti. From Thane / Mumbai (for heavy vehicles): Entry restricted at Y Junction / Kapurbawdi → Kharegaon Toll Plaza → Mankoli → via Anjur Phata.

Officials have urged motorists to follow the advisory and use the suggested alternate routes to avoid congestion. Repair work is expected to improve the road’s surface and ease long-standing traffic woes once completed.