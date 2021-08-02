Highway police to approach Lok Adalat; 81% traffic defaulters yet to pay e-challan dues

Nearly Rs 98 crore due in e-challans issued in 10.31 lakh cases between 2019 and July 25 this year, the Highway Traffic Police have now determined to approach the Lok Adalat to recover the amount. The Highway Safety Patrol (HSP), also known as Highway Traffic.

Since 2019, when the force began the e-challan system, until July 25 this year, the HSP has used the e-challan system to book a total of 12,77,694 (or 12.77 lakh) motorists for violating traffic norms and 2,46,272 (or 2.46 lakh) motorists have paid their dues, that is 19 per cent people have paid their dues collectively, worth Rs 24.51 crore. The remaining 10.31 lakh motorists, which are 81 per cent, are yet to pay their dues, collectively worth Rs 98.52 crore.

Motorist Sandeep Sanke told Afternoon Voice ” most of the times these challans were falsely imposed because these collectors are not cops, but they want to throw their weight on people. Their approach towards people is like assigned extortionists.”

Police in Maharashtra, has 63 Traffic Aid Posts (TAP) across the state to regulate, monitor and control traffic on the highways. All the taps, consisting of officers and men, are empowered to enforce traffic rules and book the motorists for violating traffic norms.

Bhushankumar Upadhyay, additional director general (traffic), said “In order to recover the dues, we have the messages to defaulters on their registered mobile number. Police constables are also going to their residences to recover the dues. We will ask them to pay the fine else we will approach the court. We will send the report to the RTO as well, and the latter may take action like cancelling their licences”.

Patrolling officials said, “If the HSP comes across any motorists whose dues are pending, they initiate action against them. “We are also getting in touch with insurance companies requesting them to tell the motorists to pay their dues when they come for renewal of insurance,” the official said.