Eighth All India Convention for the ‘Hindu Rashtra’ was organised by the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti in Goa recently. Participants strongly supported the idea of the Hindu nation. However, there are a lot of practical and constitutional difficulties in achieving this goal in the near future. The Convention raised a big question, is it possible to have a separate nation for Hindus? Is it possible to convert India into a Hindu Rashtra?

It is worth mentioning that for the last eight years, this Convention has been being organised in Goa for the establishment of the Hindu Rashtra. Renowned figures, including thinkers, saints, judges, advocates, social workers and trustees of religious institutions, participate in the Convention and they all want to achieve the goal of the Hindu Rashtra.

Chetan Rajhans, Sanatan Sanstha spokesperson, said, “There were no ‘Secular and Socialist’ Words in the Constitution when it was adopted. In 1976 provision of Article 368 B of the Constitution was amended and these words were added. Similarly, a party with a majority in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha can amend Article 368 B again and add ‘Hindu Rashtra’ word constituently. In 2011, after the movement of Anna Hazare against corruption, corrupt political parties brought the Lokpal bill and made it an act. Likewise, through the continuous movements of Hindu organisations, the so-called secular leaders will one day accept India as Hindu Rashtra.”

As long as the secular Constitution exists, the Hindu Rashtra is not possible. Also, it is very difficult to change the secular Constitution of India, because civil war can break out if it is done so. People will not accept it. The hypothesis of the Hindu Rashtra comes from a special group. They comprise only 5-6 per cent of the society. The entire nation does not support it. The majority of Hindus is not in favour of it. Then, the question arises, how can the goal of the Hindu Rashtra be achieved? It is only possible when the lawmakers of the country will decide to do it and amend the Constitution. So, this country will always remain secular. There should be will power in the country for this purpose.

Many speakers in the Convention advocated their point of views strongly for the establishment of the Hindu Rashtra. But at present, if political leaders show their will power for the Hindu Rashtra, there will be mayhem in the country. At the same time, it is not possible to change the Constitution overnight. Therefore, the struggle will continue for a longer time.

Afternoon Voice spoke to a family of Nalasopara, which has been converted to Christianity seven years back. On being asked Miranda and his family (To hide their identity we are not disclosing many details) what lead them to leave Hindutva, they replied that they have not left Hindutva. They chased priorities by converting themselves to Christianity. He said, “The reason being they provide us medicines, they provide us help centre, they provide us money to survive and fulfill our needs, they provide us jobs. If the government of India and any Hindu organization do so, why will anybody get converted? The unemployment ratio, poverty, and money crunch are very much. So, this was the dignified way, we have chosen. What is wrong if we have chosen a religion? My religion is not anything like holy promises. So, we changed ourselves.” Mahendra Mitalkar has been converted to Christianity and now he is called Miranda.

On the fourth day of the convention in Goa, Vaidya Ramprakash Pande, managing Acharya of ‘Sadguru Seva Pratishthan’ in Ayodhya, said, “Ayodhya is ‘Kaushalnagari’ created by Deities and its total land admeasures 84 Kos (1 Kos is a little more than 3 kms.). In its surrounding, Sitakund, Saptasagar Sarovar along with many ponds and lakes exist. However, Ayodhya city now remains only 5 sq. kms. In remaining areas, mosques and majars are erected. The land mafia has usurped many ponds and filled them with soil. Presently 34 mosques have been built in Ayodhya. Hindus should awaken about the Islamisation of Ayodhya that is taking place rapidly.”

Ramesh Shinde, National Spokesperson of Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, said, “In the name of Secularism, Hindus are being deprived of Dharma Shikshan. The Vedpathshalas do not get any privileges from the government. But the temples in states like Kerala are taken over by government run by communists, who in turn think Dharma as opium. All pro-Hindu organisations from various parts of India are coming together to fight this unconstitutional take over of temples.”

He said, “Sanatan Sanstha exposed scams happening in Dr. Narendra Dabholkar’s trust and found out illegal deposits were made by the Marxist Communist Party in the Cooperative bank under Govind Pansare’s name. Due to this, the progressives along with investigating agencies are making Sanatan Sanstha and Hindu Janajagruti Samiti a ‘soft target’. Furthermore, they are trying hard to term Sanatan a terrorist organisation by using ‘Goebbels techniques’. Leftists have killed many devout Hindu leaders and activists in Kerala and Karnataka. This matter is not being discussed; however, it is being pretended that only the killings of Dabholkar, Pansare, Gauri Lankesh, and Kalburgi have occurred, and devout Hindu organisations are terrorists. Since evidence is lacking in the cases filed in the Court, the cases are also not being heard. However, the innocence of Sanatan and Hindu Janajagruti Samiti will be proved in the coming days.”

Madan Gupta, founder of ‘Rishi Jivan Samaj’ in Telangana said, “In Sanatan Dharma, a temple works for keeping District, State and Nation together. A temple is a court, culture and economic centre.”

Adv. Rabindra Ghosh, President, ‘Bangladesh Minority Watch’, Bangladesh said, “I will raise my voice against the atrocities on Bangladeshi Hindus till my last breath.”

Tridandi Swami Chaitanya Das Bharati Maharaj, District Vice President of ‘Hindu Aaikya Vedi’ in Kerala said, “In Kerala State, 44 hectors of land has been usurped by many people, and we have filed a petition in the High Court against it. Our fight continues”.

TR Ramesh of ‘Temple Worshippers Society’ in Tamil Nadu said, “Because of the bravery displayed by Marathas, Hindus in Tamil Nadu and Odisha are surviving today. Unfortunately, nothing is mentioned in the history about this. Lakhs of acres land owned by the temples in South India has been taken over by the government. In Kerala alone, 4 lakh acres land has been usurped by the State Government.”

Participants of the Convention demanded to release Adv. Sanjiv Punalekar immediately. This demand was made by more than 30 advocates who arrived from various states of the country and Bangladesh. Adv. Sanjiv Punalekar has been arrested by CBI.