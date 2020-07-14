Some random self-declared custodians of Hindutva and YouTuber goons, who are famous for their hysteria and attacks with utmost abusive language, landed in legal clutches when they hurled threats to comedian Agrima Joshua. These so-called Bhau’s (brothers) bark at their own selective targets with foul language and surprisingly thousands of people follow then on social media.

Vikas Phatak known as ‘Hindustani Bhau’ shared his video on the arrest of YouTuber Shubham Mishra. Mishra was taken into custody by the Vadodara Police and booked under relevant sections of the IPC.

In his 8-minute-long video, Phatak — who had earlier collaborated with Mishra – said, “Shubham Mishra ne jo rape ki dhamki diya, kuch bhi kiya woh galat hai. Par galat utna hi hai jitna tumne kisi religion ko dukhaya.” (If he has been punished, even those who make fun of religions should be punished. Don’t target a single person. Target both),” he added.

Now, an old video of Vikas has resurfaced on social media, where netizens have claimed that he abused Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and also passed vile comments.

Comedian Utsav Chakraborty wrote, “I guess since this not a tangential comment in English about people on Quora it doesn’t count as abuse.”

They not only battered Agrima Joshua online but also threatened her with rape.

She received rape threats after a 2019 performance was claimed by some to have insulted Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that the “Joshua may face legal action if she is found guilty of insulting a state, and national, icon, he further stated that the action has, however, been taken against those who harassed and abused Ms Joshua online and threatened her with rape.”

Mumbai’s Cyber Crime Police Station has booked and arrested Umesh Dada, alias Imtiaz Shaikh, a resident of Palghar district, for sexual harassment and other offences after he an abusive video. Police in Gujarat’s Vadodara have acted against one of several men who abused and issued rape threats.

“Regarding stand-up comedian Agrima Joshua’s comments on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, we will decide on action after taking legal opinion on the matter,” the Home Minister said. “But we have acted against Umesh Dada, alias Imtiaz Shaikh, for his comments on a woman. His offensive comments have been dealt with by legal action,” he added.

Many have spoken in support of Ms Joshua, including fellow comedian Vir Das, calling out these threats and demanding action, particularly after she apologized and deleted the video.

“We have potholes on the streets, there are no beds available in hospitals and women are not safe… but all of it will be discussed later. First of all, how can this comedian speak like this? First action should be taken against her,” Mr Das said in a video statement.

“And then usually some famous person will join in saying this joke is offensive too and then a huge community will say that’s offensive, that’s offensive, that’s offensive. And then all of you wait (in the video he takes a swipe at someone making a speech but not taking questions from the press over a phone call). And you have taught that comedian a lesson. That you will not tolerate what is offensive,” he said.

Earlier Agrima Joshua issued an apology for her comments.

“I would like to apologies to everyone from the NCP, Shiv Sena, Congress and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena who has been hurt by the comments. I could not personally apologize as I stay in (a coronavirus) red zone but I hope you will accept my apology,” she said in a video posted online.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s office, Shiv Sena leader and cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray, Mr. Deshmukh, Power Minister Nitin Raut (who is from the Congress) and MNS chief Raj Thackeray were tagged in that post. Despite Joshua’s apology, tensions continue to run high in Mumbai over this incident.

On Saturday an auditorium in the city’s Khar area was attacked because it was the venue where Ms. Joshua performed last year and made unfortunate comments. She had remarked on a planned statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the Arabian Sea.