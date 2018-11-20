Akshay Kumar on Tuesday revealed that the filming of the fourth installment of ‘Housefull’ has been completed.

The ‘Gold’ star took to social media to share an interesting picture of the entire cast, which came together to pose for a happy pic. ‘Housefull 4’ stars an ensemble cast of Akshay, Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Kharbanda, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde amongst others. Chunky Panday, Johnny Lever, Boman Irani, and Rana Daggubati are also a part of the flick.

“While we have called it a ‘wrap’ for #Housefull4, the fun never ends..See you all in 2019!” posted the 51-year-old.

Sajid Nadiadwala’s film has been shot in London, Rajasthan, and Mumbai. Revolving around the theme of reincarnation, the film follows a non-linear narrative and all the flashback sequences have been shot in Rajasthan. A lavishly mounted set was built in Mumbai for the finale.

The film, which is scheduled to hit the big screens in 2019, gathered headlines after actor Nana Patekar and filmmaker Sajid Khan were accused of sexual harassment during the ongoing #MeToo movement in India.

After the allegations surfaced, Patekar was replaced by ‘Baahubali’ fame Rana Daggubati whereas ‘Housefull 3’ director Farhad Samji took over the reins of ‘Housefull 4.