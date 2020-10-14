Thursday, October 15, 2020
Hyderabad Rains: 11 Died As Wall Collapses In Gaganpahad Area Due To Heavy Rainfall

"Several other houses have been damaged and vehicles have been washed away due to flash floods in the area," police added.

At least 11 killed after the wall of a house collapsed due to heavy rainfall in the Gaganpahad area of Shamshabad in Hyderabad on Tuesday night. The incessant downpour has led to the death of 11 people.

“Three members of a family died after the wall of a house collapsed due to heavy rainfall. A total of 11 deaths have been registered in Hyderabad due to incessant downpour, since last night,” said Police.

“Several other houses have been damaged and vehicles have been washed away due to flash floods in the area,” police added.

Eight persons, including a child, were crushed to death while three persons were injured after a boulder fell on their house at the Bandlaguda area of Hyderabad, following heavy rainfall in the city on Tuesday, police said.

Meanwhile, Vanasthalipuram, Dammaiguda, Attapur Main Road, and Musheerabad areas of Hyderabad witnessed severe waterlogging due to incessant rainfall.

The State Disaster Response and Fire Services Department are carrying out rescue operations in different areas of Hyderabad which was critically affected due to flooding following the downpour.

