The four men accused of raping and killing a veterinary doctor in Hyderabad were shot dead in an encounter in the wee hours of Friday. According to the report, the four accused were taken to Cherlapally central prison to Chatanpally, which is 50 km from Hyderabad, to recreate the crime scene.

As per sources, an accused suddenly snatched the weapon of one of the policemen and tried to escape. The cops say that in ‘self-defence’, the accused were shot dead. A senior police officer told to the news agency that, “They (accused) snatched weapons from police and fired on police and tried to escape… police fired in retaliation in which the four accused died.”

Reportedly the encounter took place at National Highway 44 around 3.30 am. An IPS officer of 1996 batch, Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar has confirmed the news about the ‘encounter’. Sajjanar who also popularly known as encounter specialist as he had similarly shot three accused of an acid attack case in the year 2008.

Former police of Uttar Pradesh on the condition of anonymity spoke to AV and said, “In Uttar Pradesh, the arrest and conviction are not much possible, the reason being all those rapists are either relatives of some or other Baahubalis (powerful people) or they are connected to some political parties. And reportedly these kinds of acts are not done by the common public in Uttar Pradesh. These are just ego issues or some pride issue that’s why most of the rapists are having Baahubali background. They are crowd pullers, hooligans who support the political rallies and political party vandalization. So no politician wants to take an enmity with them and that is the reason police are instructed to ignore such cases as long as they can.”

“That’s why conviction rates are very low,” he added.

As soon as the news came out, #JusticeForDisha #EncounterNight #HyderabadEncounter started trending on social media. The reason behind creating Justice for Disha hashtag is because as per Supreme Court guidelines, a rape victim’s identity or name should not be disclosed or used for reporting. Disha is the name given to the victim by the police. This is a second police encounter in Telangana where accused of a crime against women were shot dead while trying to escape.

When we spoke to Jaya Bachchan, she refused to talk on this encounter but said “It’s time to get the justice delivered; unless and until such brutal crimes can’t be controlled.”

On November 28, a 26-year-old veterinary doctor was found in an underpass on Hyderabad outskirts. Reportedly, the woman was smothered, gang-raped and then burnt by four accused on November 27 late night. After that Cyberabad police started their investigation with the help of CCTV footages which were installed near the highway and the locals of the area. As per police investigation, the accused decided the disturbing, spine-chilling crime the moment they saw the doctor parking her red scooter near the toll plaza. Later two men approached the woman, claiming that her bike was punctured and offered her to get it repaired. The two accused took the bike and returned after some time claiming that the nearby tyre repair shop was closed and later on they took her to another shop by saying to help her. The police investigation also revealed that the accused forcibly offered liquor to the woman and made her unconscious and following which they gang-raped and set the woman ablaze.

Senior Advocate Ujjwal Nikam said, “In Hyderabad encounter case I suspect the action and the intent of Hyderabad Police. This encounter has been done to divert people’s attention from truth. I am really confused to see what people are celebrating, it’s encounter of guilty? Or accused.”

The petrol pump attendant called the police and informed them around 12.30 am on Friday, that two the accused had come to buy petrol on the red scooter. But, he refused to give them petrol. Later police approached all the mechanics about the red scooter. However one of them told police that the two people arrived on a red scooter and asked for tyre alignment and air check. These two pieces of information are helped the police to arrest the accused and following which police held them. The arrested accuseds were identified as Mohammad Ali alias Mohammad Arif, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen Kumar and Chintakunta Chenna Keshavulu.

Subsequently, the news flashes everywhere the father of the victim told to the news agency, “It has been 10 days to the day my daughter died. I express my gratitude towards the police and the government for this. My daughter’s soul must be at peace now.”

Niti (name changed) a rape victim of Delhi said to AV, “Police station is another hell here, all cases are not high profile cases. The Nirbhaya rape case grabbed national attention but there are more brutal rapes have occurred after that, however, no one spoke for them. No marches or no noises.”

After this incident the Uttar Bharat and Delhi rape victims are seeking for same encounter for rapists. Because of this incident it is expected that justice will be delivered to the victim.

A rape victim of Uttar Pradesh told AV, “I am expecting for justice since so many years. Forget about the justice, rapists are roaming free and police are showing them absconding. Finally, I had to shift to another state for my survival also my parents are under constant threat. I wish UP police too have guts like Hyderabad police, then only the crime against women will come down.”