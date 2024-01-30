“I find myself giggling”: Sandra Huller on attention she is getting after her Oscar nomination

Image: Getty Image

German actor Sandra Huller, who landed a Best Actress Oscar nomination for her performance in the legal drama thriller film ‘Anatomy of a Fall’ is amazed by the kind of attention she is getting after the announcement, reported People. The 45-year-old talked about winning the Best Actress award for her outstanding performance as Sandra Voyter in Anatomy of a Fall in an interview with Variety.

The German actress said, “I find myself giggling in the morning because it is so nice,” acknowledging that she is “definitely not” used to the attention that the nod is attracting. “When I walk my dog, people are shouting congratulations at me. People I’ve never seen before,” she added. The 2023 French courtroom drama thriller ‘Anatomy of a Fall’ is helmed by Justine Triet, based on a screenplay she co-wrote with Arthur Harari. Sandra Huller plays a writer who is attempting to clear her name of any involvement in her husband’s passing.

The French courtroom drama is also nominated for Best Picture at the 96th Academy Awards, as well as Best Editing, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay by Justine Triet. Huller’s performance as Voyter, a novelist on trial for the strange murder of her husband Samuel (Samuel Theis), won her a Golden Globe nomination as well as a nomination for supporting actress at next month’s BAFTA Awards.

When Huller talked to Variety earlier about creating her made-up character for ‘Anatomy of a Fall’. She shared, “I think I wanted to create somebody who would be capable of doing it, I wanted certain people to be a little bit afraid of her. Because why do we always have to be sweet and good victims and all these things? I had a little fun in leaving it in the dark.” Meanwhile, Triet told The Hollywood Reporter of her own Oscar nominations, “For best director, I was surprised because there are no more women beside me. So, of course, I’m so, so lucky and very proud of all these things. Most of these people since I was a child I’ve admired so much, and of course to be involved in this history, it means a lot to me. It was not a dream because I could not imagine.”

Triet’s Best Director nomination marks the ninth time a woman has been nominated in the category. Previous nominees include Sofia Coppola for ‘Lost In Translation’ in 2003 and Emerald Fennell for ‘Promising Young Woman’ in 2021, according to People.