Popular VJ Anusha Dandekar says she loves to act but never pushed for it.

Anusha made her acting debut in 2003 with “Mumbai Matinee” and was later seen in films like “Viruddh” and “Delhi Belly”.

“I love acting… But I never pushed for it because… I did not really learn Hindi the way I should have. But yeah if acting comes (my way), I would do it. It’s so much fun,” Anusha

The 36-year-old, who is currently seen hosting the third season of MTV “Love School”, says the VJ culture was amazing.

Talking about the VJ-ing time, Anusha said: “I loved it and I still love it. I throw in my VJ in shows…. The culture was amazing. We had a great time and it was fun, light and easy.”