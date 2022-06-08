Gauri Khan and Shahrukh Khan at one of the functions in Mumbai – PTI (Photo for representation only)

Shah Rukh Khan who is set to return to the big screen after a hiatus of more than three years, never misses an opportunity to delight his fans.

This year King Khan has announced three big releases and while his fans are waiting with bated breaths for the films to hit the box office, his small interaction with his wife Gauri Khan on Instagram has left fans in awe of the power couple.

Gauri, who is an interior designer, recently posted a video on Instagram announcing a masterclass on the interior design and decor platform. The star wife informed about the topics she will be covering in the masterclass and wrote “A sneak peek into my class on residential design @thedesignersclass.

SRK Comment on Gauri Khan’s Instagram post for Residential Designing Tips and Tricks

Learn the tips and tricks of residential design and get exclusive tips and tricks from me.

” SRK, who is known for his witty sense of humor, reacted to Gauri’s post. He commented, “I think I will sign up for this….get my study to look better!!.”