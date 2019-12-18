Noted Hindi actor and Marathi stage personality, Shriram Lagoo expired at his Pune residence yesterday evening. He was 92.

Born in 16 November, 1927 he was an ENT surgeon by profession. In films he was known for his character roles in films. He acted in over 250 films including Hindi and Marathi films while directing over 20 Marathi plays. He was considered as one of greatest actors of Marathi stage during the second half of the twentieth century.

Lagoo was also very vocal and active in furthering progressive and rational social causes. For example in 1999, he and social activist G. P. Pradhan undertook a fast in support of anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare.

Dr. Lagoo started acting in plays while attending a Medical college. Once bitten by the theatre bug, he continued his dramatic activity associating himself with a group called Progressive Dramatic Association which he himself formed with like-minded senior friend Bhalba Kelkar. Meanwhile, he received a degree in ENT Surgery from the University of Mumbai in the early fifties and practised in Pune for six years before going to Canada and England for further training.

He practised medicine and surgery in Pune, India and Tabora, Tanzania in the sixties, but his love for theatre kept him associated with Progressive Dramatic Association in Pune and Rangaayan in Mumbai. Finally, in 1969 he became a full-time actor on Marathi stage debuting in Ithe Oshalala Mrityu that was written by Vasant Kanetkar.

Lagoo also instituted the prestigious Tanveer Samman given to most promising stalwart in theatre industry of India in the memory of his late son Tanveer Lagoo.

As an actor, his roles in Marathi plays such as Natsamrat and Himalayachi Saoli and films like Pinjra made him immensely popular. In Bollywood, Lagoo essayed memorable roles in films like Ek Din Achanak, Gharonda, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar and Laawaris. Incidentally, he played Gopal Krishna Gokhale in Richard Attenborough’s award winning film Gandhi. The actor won the 1978 Filmfare best supporting actor award for the Hindi film Gharaonda.

As the news of Lagoo’s death spread, condolences started pouring in from the world of theatre, cinema and politics.

In his tribute to the noted actor, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar said, “Saddened to hear the demise of veteran actor Dr. ShriramLagoo sir. He was great socialist and versatile actor; his contributions will always be remembered for his memorable roles in theatre & films. OmShanti.”

Remembering Lagoo as one of the most spontaneous actors, Rishi Kapoor tweeted, “R I P. One of the most natural spontaneous actors, Dr. Shreeram Lagoo sahab leaves us. Did several films way back. Unfortunately, never got to work with him in the past 25/30 years. He had a retired life in Pune. Love you Dr. Sahab.”

“My tributes to all-time great artiste Shreeram Lagu. We have lost a versatile personality. A unique theatre actor dominated silver screen and created impact. He was social activist simultaneously,” tweeted Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar.

In her heartfelt tribute, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called Lagoo an “accomplished thespian”. “Saddened at the passing away of veteran actor Dr Shriram Lagoo. An accomplished thespian, his role portrayals were a hallmark of many Hindi films, Marathi films and stage for over four decades. My condolences to his family and fans,” Banerjee posted on Twitter.

Lagoo’s wife, Deepa Lagoo is also a noted theatre, TV and film actress. He also leaves behind two sons and a daughter.