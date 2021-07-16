ICSE class 3 Hindi book ‘Roli’ disgrace doctors

The derogatory chapter in Class 3rd ICSE Hindi book ‘Roli’ has a derogatory chapter on doctors where doctors are portrayed as examples of bad people who can go to the extent of poisoning a healthy person so that he can treat and earn money.

Dr Anshuman Manaswi says, “This is scandalous and demeaning. What are we teaching our children about the noblest profession? Why are we poisoning their minds by giving such examples which are farthest from the truth?”

Dr Mukesh Batra is the founder of Dr Batra’s group of companies says, “Shameful and terrible. Look at the good work done by doctors during COVID. Against all odds, they have left their families behind, worked round the clock, even given their own lives to save others. The positive aspects of doctors should be highlighted in textbooks / their passion and compassion and not untrue and demeaning stuff about them. The part should be deleted from the textbook immediately.”

Dr Rajendra Khatal, a paediatrician said, “Medical professionals are people appointed by the almighty in White aprons to serve humanity. With some exceptions to date, they serve the human community with grace, dignity, honesty etc. The latest example is the same professional people as COVID warriors.”

Dilip Redij avid reader said, “This is a fanatic era where Baba Ramdev like people are respected as Medical practitioners, but doctor’s credibility is questioned. We are heading towards the Stone Age by inculcating false formations and wrong perspectives to school children. Don’t be surprised, if tomorrow’s youth prefers to become Baba Ramdev than the dignified medical practitioner or surgeon.”

Retired school teacher Sadhna Mahavadi said, “India is going towards fanatics; the narrative of school education is changed these days. I am really worried about the future generation.”