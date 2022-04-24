Since Navneet Rana called to recite Hanuman Chalisa, we saw her in saffron saree. Netizens call it a deliberate attempt. Garima Singh said, “I am sure lord Hanuman must laugh at politicians who are making funny pranks. Common people should condemn these dramas by making the Hindu gods their tools to grab political power. Though the Saffron is not a political colour, right-wingers are using it for obvious reasons. This colour denotes the value of Hinduism.”

The Maharashtra government has invoked charges under the Sedition Act against the MLA Ravi Rana and his MP wife Navneet Rana, who were arrested earlier by the Mumbai Police over allegedly promoting enmity between different groups. They were taken to the Bandra Holiday Court on Sunday where Special public prosecutor Pradeep Gharat said that they had invoked the Sedition Act against the two.

“Section 124 A has been invoked against them for the hate and dislikes that they spread against the government and the Chief Minister, thereby challenging the writ of the state machinery,” Gharat added. The couple has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

The Ranas were booked under IPC section 153 (A) (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), and section 135 of the Mumbai Police Act (violation of prohibitory orders of police), the police said.

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, speaking in Nagpur, said the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government’s way of handling the entire episode was “very childish”. The state government tries to hide its failures by terming the situations it can’t handle as BJP-sponsored, opposition leaders said.

While announcing that they had dropped their plan, the couple had said we decided as PM Modi is visiting Mumbai tomorrow and they don’t want any law-and-order situation to arise.

Sena workers had gathered in large numbers outside the apartment of the Rana couple in Mumbai this morning, and shouted slogans after they announced their decision to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside ‘Matoshree’.

The Shiv Sena workers broke through the barricades and tried to enter the premises of the legislator couple’s residence in Suburban Khar, however, the police brought the situation under control and stopped the Shiv Sena workers from going further.

However, unfazed by the Shiv Sena’s ire and notice by Mumbai Police, the couple said they were firm on their plan. Navneet Rana’s husband Ravi Rana slammed Uddhav Thackeray over ideology claiming that the Maharashtra Chief Minister had deviated from the ideology practised by Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray.