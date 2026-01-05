IMD Issues Orange Alert as Dense Fog, Cold Wave Grip North and East India 2

The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for dense to very dense fog across several parts of the country, including Delhi, Chandigarh, East Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Punjab, warning that conditions are likely to persist till Tuesday.

According to the IMD, dense fog is also expected over parts of Gangetic West Bengal, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Jharkhand and the northeastern states over the next two days. Similar foggy conditions are likely to continue in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand until January 9.

The weather agency has further predicted cold wave conditions over Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Jharkhand and Rajasthan during the next three days, while cold day conditions have been forecast for Bihar and Uttarakhand on Monday.

Meanwhile, air quality in the national capital region remains a concern. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed that Delhi’s average Air Quality Index stood at 266 at 7 am on Monday, placing it in the ‘poor’ category.

Authorities have advised people to exercise caution while commuting in foggy conditions and to take necessary precautions against cold-related health issues as winter weather continues to intensify across large parts of the country.