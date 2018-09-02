Acclaimed filmmaker Imtiaz Ali is all set to make a film on the eternal love story of Radha and Krishna.

To be written and directed by the ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ director, the film is one of his long-cherished projects; a love story very close to his heart that he has always wanted to explore on the big screen.

Talking about the project, he said, “I have always been fascinated by the eternal love story of Radha and Krishna. In all of the Indian folklore, I know of no other story, which is so intensely personal and yet has such an epic scale. It has been my dream to step into the world of Radha Krishna.”

The movie will be produced by Reliance Entertainment and Imtiaz Ali’s Window Seat Films, LLP.