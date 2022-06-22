Image: Agency

In a major blow to Shiv Sena, another cabinet minister Gulabrao Patil goes incommunicado and is believed to have joined the Eknath Shinde faction.

According to some media reports, “Gulabrao Patil sent a message ‘Jai Maharashtra’ to some of his supporters and close people from his mobile. He could not be reached after that. It is understood that he also joined Eknath Shinde’s group.”

Patil is known as the cannon of Shiv Sena. Shiv Sena had given him political power in the district against Eknath Khadse. He was included in the cabinet despite a three-party government. Even after that, they raised the flag of rebellion.