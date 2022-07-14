Image:representative

Police is investigating the matter and they also quoted to PTI stating “The incident took place when the school bus driver lost control over the vehicle while trying to avoid collision with a two-wheeler”.

On Thursday at Punjab near Hoshiarpur, a private school bus was running in that area while the private bus was moving it got overturned near a village Shergarh in which 20 students were present in the bus in which 8-year-old boy was injured.

