A case has been registered against Shiv Sena Labor Minister Raghunath Babanrao Kuchik for allegedly forcibly aborting her child and threatening to kill her. A 24-year-old girl has lodged a complaint at Shivajinagar Police Station.

The incident took place between November 6, 2020 and February 10, 2022. Kuchik is the Deputy Leader of Shiv Sena and General Secretary of Bharatiya Kamgar Sena. He is also the chairman of the state’s minimum wage committee.

Shiv Sena deputy leader Raghunath Babanrao Kuchik had a love affair with the victim. He showed the young woman the lure of marriage. Through this love affair, he established physical relations with the young woman in different places. From this the plaintiff became pregnant. When the victim informed him about her pregnancy, he forced her to abort it.

He also threatened to kill her if she did not have an abortion. She is also threatened with dire consequences if it was read anywhere. After that, while the plaintiff was ill, the young woman informed that he had forcibly signed the agreement. Shivajinagar police has registered a case against the accused. Sub-Inspector Patil is further investigating the case.