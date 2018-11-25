India defeated Australia by six wickets in the final T20 International to share the spoils in the three-match series on Sunday.

D’Arcy Short (33) was the top-scorer for Australia, while Krunal Pandya picked up four wickets for India.

Chasing the target, skipper Virat Kohli remained unbeaten on 61 while Shikhar Dhawan made 41.

Australia won the first T20 International by four runs via D/L method before the second match was abandoned due to rain.

