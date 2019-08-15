India is celebrating 73rd Independence Day today. We have many reasons to be proud. Our outstanding achievements in various fields hold our head high in international community. At present, we are one of top 10 economic and military powers. Our expertise in software technology is undoubted in the world as Sundar Pichai is leading Google. India is fast becoming the hub of medical tourism. It is the largest democratic country in the world. Success of democracy and parliamentary form of government, rule of law, and self sufficiency in many sectors including agriculture are the biggest achievements of independent India. But still we have to go far. We have to do a lot on the front of inequitable distribution of wealth, illiteracy, widespread poverty, rampant corruption, woman security and population explosion. Our achievements are definitely outstanding but our failures are also dismal. India of 2019 is totally different. It is steadily marching ahead on the path of progress.

India’s spacecraft to the moon Chandrayaan-2 on Wednesday successfully entered the Lunar Transfer Trajectory (LTT). According to Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), since its launch on July 22, 2019, by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle, all systems onboard Chandrayaan-2 are performing normal. Chandrayaan-2 will approach moon on August 20. India will become fourth country to achieve a soft landing on the moon on September 7 after Russia, the USA and China. India has become a major player in the multi-billion dollar space market. It has launched 239 satellites for 28 different countries so far. ISRO successfully launched 104 satellites by a single rocket on 15 February 2017. On March 27, PM Narendra Modi announced that the country had successfully launched an anti-satellite missile in Low Earth Orbit (LEO). With that, India became only the fourth country to test an Anti-Satellite (ASAT) weapon. Now, India can attack enemy’s satellites or intercepting ballistic missiles after the USA, China, and Russia.

NCP MP Majeed Memon told afternoon Voice’s reporter Nikhil Sagare, “Education, Food and Jobs to all citizens should be our top priority. Even today, youths are unemployed on large scale. It is difficult to provide education to the common man. We must solve these problems. I congratulate every country men on the auspicious day of Independence Day. We remember all those who sacrificed for this freedom. Now, it is our responsibility to preserve it.”

Today, India is seventh largest economy in the world by nominal GDP and third largest in terms of purchasing power parity (PPP). As per data, India’s gross national income (GNI) at constant prices has increased more than 35 times from Rs 2.92 lakh crore in 1950-51 to 120 lakh crore in 2015-16. At current prices, the GNI stands at 150.83 lakh crore. The per capita income at current prices for 2016-17 is estimated at Rs.1.03 lakh, against Rs. 274 in 1950-51. India’s literacy rate at the time of independence was a mere 18 per cent. Today, it is 74 per cent. Food grain production in 1950-51 was 50.8 million tonnes; it is estimated to be 272 million tonnes in 2016-17. Life expectancy in 1947 was 32, now it is 68.

Actor Makarand Deshpande said, “We must ensure sanitation and development across the country. To be superpower all Indians have to be united. It is possible only when everyone will be happy. Our land is very fertile. We are very much talented. We should respect our soldiers posted on borders. At the same time, within the country everyone should always spread love and brotherhood, never shed hate.”

Now, India is a nuclear power. It changed its stand on Nuke deterrent from non-proliferation to a country with weapons-grade plutonium for up to over 110 nuclear weapons. This was a bold step to push India’s position on the world of superpowers. Now, we are claiming permanent seat in the United Nation Security Council. India is estimated to have over 800 million mobile phone users in 2019. It has become a big Smartphone market.

Dhananjay Amberkar, a resident of Andheri said, “Anna Bhau Sathe had said on August 15, 1947 on Azad Maidan ‘Desh ki janata bhookhi hai ye Azadi jhoothi ha’ (When citizens of the country are hungry this independence is false). So, our government must act in this direction. PM Modi had assured to create 2 crore jobs every year but youths are unemployed. In spite of all these, my heartiest congratulations to everybody on 73rd Independence Day. I wish India must be united”

In 1947, India inherited weak and troubled economy. We were looking for help from US and International Bank to face drought induced food crisis. At the time, Indo-US relations were straining due to India’s criticism of the American bombing campaign in Vietnam. The US withheld food grain shipments to India. But with Green Revolution in the country we could achieve self-sufficiency in the agriculture sector. With the advent of Green Revolution we not only became self-reliant but also able to export many produce to different countries. Introduction of modern machinery, hybrid seeds, etc, have also contributed to the progress in this sector.

After the war of 1962 with China, India changed its stand from peace loving country to ‘Peace with Power’. The defence budgets were increased and the military might was increased along with advanced trainings and warheads. With strength of over 1.3 million active personnel, it is world’s 3rd largest military force. India’s 2015 budget for defence puts it at 6th place in the countries’ military expenditures. Strategic impact was that India started putting its opinions at world forum more firmly.