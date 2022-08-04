Image: Agencies

A possible attack may occur on 15th of August Independence Day so security has been tightened at Delhi on the occasion. Intelligence Bureau has alerted Delhi Police of the terror activities ahead of Independence Day.

More than 1000 CCTV footages will be aligned at Red Fort in Delhi on the occasion of Independence Day apart from that no flying drones will allowed on this occasion to maintain the security. Delhi may expect a terror attack.

A possible threat may occur during the celebration of the Independence Day. Red Fort has already started its preparation for the celebration of the Independence Day.Delhi police will be installing more 1000 motion detection live stream to each and every footages and maintain security.

Apart from that each every area will be checked for the security purpose ahead of the Independence Day and more than 5000 pesonnel will be deployed and approximately 300 CCTV footages will be installed in the Northern District to maintain Security.