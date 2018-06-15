After posting a mammoth first-innings total, India dismissed Afghanistan twice in two sessions to secure a huge win by an innings and 262 runs on the second day of the historical one-off Test match here at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday.

In reply to India’s first-innings total of 474 runs, Afghanistan batsmen failed to counter world class Indian bowling attack and fell like a pack of cards to eventually bundle out for 109 runs in the first innings.

After being enforced follow-on in the second-innings, Afghanistan were once again skittled out and this time for 103 runs in 38.4 overs in the third session.

Jadeja was the most economical bowler for India in the second innings with his brilliant figures of four for 17 followed by Umesh Yadav’s three for 24 and Ishant Sharma’s two wickets for 17 runs.

Afghanistan skipper Asghar Stanikzai (25) and Hashmitullah Shahidi (36 not out) were the only two batsmen to contribute more than 20 runs in their side’s second innings.

Resuming at yesterday’s score of 347-6, all-rounder Hardik Pandya (71) struck a blistering half-century after openers Murali Vijay and Shikhar Dhawan’s brilliant show with the bat to guide India to a huge total of 474 runs before lunch on the second day.

Earlier on Day One, the hosts made a perfect start to their innings as openers Murali Vijay and Shikhar Dhawan shared a huge 168-run stand for the first wicket after electing to bat first.

While Vijay smashed 105 runs off 153 balls including 15 boundaries and one six, Dhawan hit 107-run knock off 96 balls–comprising of 19 boundaries and three sixes.

KL Rahul (54) and Cheteshwar Pujara (35) also made significant contributions before Afghanistan bowlers fight back as India lost five wickets for 99 runs in 32 overs.

With the win, India become the first Asian team to win a Test match inside two days.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan, who have fast established themselves as a force to reckon with in the shorter formats, have become the 12th side to feature in men’s Test cricket after Ireland debuted against Pakistan last month.