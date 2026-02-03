India–US Trade Deal a Major Win for Strategic Partnership: Envoy Vinay Mohan Kwatra 2

Indian Ambassador to the United States Vinay Mohan Kwatra on Monday described the India–US trade deal as a major victory for a consequential bilateral partnership under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump.

In a post on social media, Kwatra said the agreement would unlock vast new opportunities for both economies and bring tangible benefits to the people of India and the United States. He noted that the deal marks a significant step forward in strengthening economic cooperation and mutual trust between the two nations.

Calling the development a milestone, the ambassador said the announcement heralds an exciting new phase in the India–US partnership, reinforcing the growing strategic and economic alignment between New Delhi and Washington.