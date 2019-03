The Indian women’s cricket team lost by 5 wickets to England in the second T20 International to concede a series-deciding 0-2 lead on Thursday.

Chasing a target of 112, England managed to reach the target with five balls to spare.

The third and final match of the series is to be played here on Saturday.

Brief Score:

India women: 111/8 in 20 overs (Mithali Raj 20; Katherine Brunt 3-17)

England women: 114/5 in 19.