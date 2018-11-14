Several Right-wingers especially BJP’s Member of Parliament Prahlad Joshi raised objections on the celebrations of ‘Tipu Jayanti’. Tipu Sultan, the controversial 18th-century ruler of the erstwhile Mysore Kingdom, is liked by many and equally hated by the most. While BJP and some Hindu organisations see Tipu as a “religious bigot” and a “brutal killer”, few Kannada outfits call him “anti-Kannada” citing that he had promoted Persian at the cost of the local language. Tipu Sultan, however, is a debatable figure in Kodagu district as Kodavas (Coorgis), a martial race believes that thousands of their men and women were seized and held captive during his occupation and subjected to torture, death, and forcible conversion to Islam. He is also accused of the execution of Mandayam Iyengars at the temple town of Melkote in Mandya district on the day of Deepavali, as they supported the then Maharaja of Mysuru. However, the scale of such suppression is disputed by several historians, who see Tipu as a secular and modern ruler who took on the might of the British.

Forget about Tipu Sultan and the controversy, the irony is that most of the Indians are not even aware of their History. In India, myths have always been more important than historical facts. In ancient India, contemporary authors created epic saga, drama, poem about the Kings and their kingdoms but never wrote any historical account. Noting down of the historical accounts by daily or yearly events probably started after the Arab invasion in the Indian subcontinent. We came to know about our great Indus civilisation in 1921. Asoka and his inscriptions were discovered from a forest and later deciphered by James Principe in the mid-19th century. It tells a lot about the carelessness of the Indians about their history. The best example of unawareness is the current stand of the Indian society regarding homosexuality. Many Indians tag it as a perverted western culture. But, the Truth is that homosexuality was very much prevalent in the ancient India or maybe even in the medieval era. There is no account of punishing homosexuals in the Delhi Sultanate or the Mughal rule. It were the Britishers who criminalised homosexuality calling it an ‘unnatural act’ in 1860 by introducing IPC 377. It was an incarnation of the Victorian morality which was not Indian at all.

First the European Ideologists and the Britishers abused the Indian history in a way to make the Indians hate their own ancestry and then in the post-independent India, the Marxist historians with their ardent Muslim appeasement schemes (all in the name of avoiding communal tensions) falsified the Indian history so as to present a picture that is horribly distorted. And whenever any attempt to correct the official textbooks was made, they used typical communist techniques of calling their opponents as fascists, Hindu right-wingers, and so on. They not only whitewashed Islamic tyranny, gave undue weightage to the Mughals, but also selectively kept the descriptions of Hindu kingdoms to a minimum and mostly denigrated the Hindu culture. Not only that, the new research done in the last 3-4 decades, which has changed many of the views propagated by the racist colonial historians, doesn’t find a place in our history books. Domination of the academia by the Islamo-leftists in India has been the main reason. Islam used extreme inhuman means to establish itself in India; it became an obstacle for the coming together of the Indian and Islamic cultures.

Sultan Mahmud looted valuables worth 2 crore dirham from the Somnath Temple and used the Shivling as a step leading up to the Masjid in Ghazni. Repeated destruction of the temples took place by the Muslim raiders who also destroyed documents/records kept there what we’re calling the Puranas. Surviving records are still kept hidden by the ignorant custodians (e.g. Shankaracharya records). The Britishers were the culprits. They created their own histories that suited them to show the Indians in poor light. History written by William Jones was struck down by the English rulers and the Archbishop of Ireland since as per them “The world was created only on October 4, 4004 BC”, any dates beyond was not acceptable to them. The British and the western historians created 326 BC as the “sheet anchor of the Indian history” and accordingly added and subtracted kings, rulers, dynasties, etc. Thereby, they obliterated almost 1,200 years of history, Max Mueller too was the chief reason for this. The British imposed their version of history to be the “official version” which was followed by the Indians without amendments. The British and the western historians gave too much credit to the non-existing accounts of Megasthenes which were in fact lost and only a few passages were reproduced (with errors) by others. Chandragupta of Maurya dynasty was mistaken for Chandragupta of Gupta dynasty. No attention/relevance was given to the existing and surviving Puranas that have detailed accounts. All Indian history beyond 326 BC was taken as hearsay, imaginary, and false fables. The Communist Party of India supported the Congress views of accepting history as the British told. Any changes were not acceptable since they could “harm the sentiments of the Muslims and Christians” in India. Basically, it was the “appeasement policy” of the successive governments who were unwilling to bring forth the true history since they could harm the minorities who were to be blamed for the destruction of the Indian records and properties. Any changes now based on even firm evidence will be taken up as an attack on Secularism and threat to the minorities. And therefore, Indian ancient history will remain captive to our own politics.

Under Nehru’s pseudo-secular rule, “Hindu-bashing became a popular pastime.” Moreover, Nehru “had a great sympathy for communism. He encouraged Marxist think-tanks such as the Jawaharlal Nehru University [JNU] in New Delhi, which has bred a lot of ‘Hindu-hating scholars’ who are adept at negating Muslim atrocities and running to the ground the greatness of Hinduism and its institutions.” These Marxist “historians,” well-ensconced at the JNU, have long been masterminding the politically correct textbooks of India’s history used in the Indian schools. No doubt that the Mughals are covered in great detail in the Indian school textbooks. And the logic behind this is not hard to find. The Mughals ruled over large paths of India, produced some remarkable rulers, and left behind great architectural structures as well a significant amount of literature to ensure their imprint on the Indian subcontinent would be hard to forget. But there are equally great Hindu, Sikh rulers here, who gave Moguls a tough time, their history is still unknown to the common public of India, somewhere people have woken up to make changes and adhere to the History of the Hindu leaders.

