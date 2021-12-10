Indian politics can never be Congress mukt

Somewhere Mamta Banerjee is not going to be calm when it comes to Congress. On the other hand, Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena need her for their national status. There is a dilemma in Maha Vikas Aghadi. Rahu Gandhi is trying his best to balance between all three alliance parties but the outsiders are not letting it settle. Coming back to power in Maharashtra is not nearly possible for BJP, now Uttar Pradesh is one more state that will not only decide the fate of BJP but also the survival of Congress.

Priyanka Gandhi is able to articulate major decisions in the Congress party. Whenever Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were contesting elections, she always supported them in campaigning for them. Whenever the state Congress unit invited her she used to canvas for the contestant. Maharashtra Congress needs her most for their sustenance and authoritative stand.

Let’s talk about the latest Hindi Belt state election held. After winning MP, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh it’s said Priyanka Gandhi played a crucial role in choosing Chief Minister. Today we know what position Congress is in. Congress has gone lame. Congress dependence on regional support is seen to increase. There are assumptions and astrological predictions of becoming a Powerful leader leading the Nation on Priyanka Gandhi.

Priyanka Gandhi has all along been active in Congress party politics behind the curtains and also in the open off and on like her mother Sonia Gandhi to prop up her brother Rahul Gandhi. It will take time to prove her real worth in the Congress party let alone Indian politics. Priyanka Gandhi holds the promise of a mature and popular politician in the years to come as she starts delving deep into Indian politics. Her grandmother was also called ‘goongi guria’ in her early years of politics but how she transformed herself needs no mention here. For now, I see changing the fortunes of Congress as such. She has already done her best in Uttar Pradesh and for now, increased women votes in the coming general election.

Congress is not going to end until and unless the Gandhi dynasty is there (or may without them too). India is a democracy so a multi-party system/opposition is required. If congress is eliminated other parties will take it, But which party. So congress will always be the number one or number two party in India in future until some other party takes its place. The biggest example is AAP, this party is almost perfect to replace the Congress party in opposition, But Media (+ Social Media), BJP ( + Governor + Lawsuits ) and its own mistakes ended all hope for it.

Previously the opposition tried to end Congress in 1977, 1989 and 1998 but they returned every time. Even BJP/Modi may hold power in centre/states for the longer term; they will still find Congress in opposition every time. Even mistakes/radicalization by BJP/Modi is backfiring, so a lot of voters/states will consider congress in future, which may/may not be enough for congress to come back to the centre. But they will grow stronger in the future no doubt.

A big issue is that BJP supporters (like some questioner / other answerers) think that the whole of India thinks like them, but this is not the case, India is comprised of many thoughts pro-capitalism/pro-socialist/pro-communism, pro-nationalism/pro-regionalism/pro-individualism, pro-conservation/pro-liberalism and lot more. So other groups (READ people who dislike Modi/BJP ideology/policies) of people already there and when they have no other reasonable option, they will choose Congress in huge numbers. Again Congress is always going to rule or remain as an opposition party even in future.

At The Uttar Pradesh election rally, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra strode on stage and asked the crowd to repeat after her: “I’m a woman, I can fight.” The slogan is at the heart of the party’s bid to revive its fortunes in Uttar Pradesh, India’s most populous state that goes to the polls early next year, by winning over women voters who have long been marginalized but are starting to find a voice. The Uttar Pradesh result will offer a clue as to whether the Congress, which dominated Indian politics for decades, can mount a challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the next general election in 2024. Modi came to power in 2014 on promises of economic growth and a strong, modern India, and secured a convincing re-election victory in 2019.

Rahul Gandhi was unable to fire up voters and quit as Congress chief in July 2019 after a general election mauling. The party is now led by their mother, Sonia Gandhi, as interim president, compounding a perception held by some that it is old-fashioned and overly reliant on the Gandhis. With its secular legacy, the Congress portrays itself as an inclusive national party and it will be hoping an appeal to women-led by Priyanka Gandhi, who only entered politics in 2019, will strike a chord as it presents an alternative to Modi’s hardline Hindu agenda.

